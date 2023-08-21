Tommaso Ciampa shares an emotional message asking fans to search for currently missing WWE Superstar

Tommaso Ciampa shared an emotional message asking fans to search for a WWE Superstar currently missing from the company.

Johnny Gargano debuted on the main roster last year and had brief feuds with The Miz and Austin Theory. However, his time on the main roster has been nothing compared to his time in NXT.

After Indi Hartwell got promoted to the main roster earlier this year, it looked like things may finally pick up for Gargano as they can re-form The Way. However, that hasn't been the case, and Gargano has been off WWE television for several weeks now. Even Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell have had more appearances than him.

This has led WWE fans to search for Johnny Gargano. Even his former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa has taken to social media to urge fans to continue the search for Gargano.

"Exactly 7 years ago #DIY was born. I would have never guessed the journey would have led us here. I see and appreciate you all. Continue to make flyers. Continue to search. Johnny may not see this but I’m sure he feels the love. The search continues tomorrow…"

This isn't the first time Tommaso Ciampa asked fans to search for Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano's disappearance from WWE has gotten Ciampa so worried that he even posted a flyer asking fans to search for his former tag team partner. He even gave a few descriptions to help fans identify Gargano when they see him.

"MISSING You’re [sic] help is required. Print out flyers. Hang them up. Change your profile photo. HELP ME FIND MY BEST FRIEND," wrote Ciampa.

It remains to be seen if this is part of a future storyline and will result in the reunion of DIY.

What do you make of Tommaso Ciampa's message? Sound off in the comments section.

