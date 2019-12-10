Toni Storm reveals which WWE Superstars inspired her while growing up

Toni Storm

WWE NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm was recently a guest on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory Podcast and during the interview, the former NXT UK Women's Champion reflected on how she became a fan of pro wrestling while growing up in Australia.

Storm also spoke and revealed the Superstars she first started watching as a kid when she initially got into Pro Wrestling.

Toni Storm on how she fell in love with Pro Wrestling

While recently speaking with Lillian Garcia, Toni Storm confessed her love for pro wrestling as a kid and said that while growing up as a kid, her mom was disgusted with the idea of her becoming a wrestler.

Storm, who made her debut in the pro wrestling industry in 2009, further stated that she eventually became obsessed with the likes of John Cena, Jeff Hardy, and Shawn Michaels, as well. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I just fell heavily in love with it. I’ll never forget the moment where my mum was disgusted with the idea of wrestling and she was just giving me crap one day and she was just like, ‘are you gonna be like one of those wrestlers?’ I was like, ‘….yes. I am actually.’ And then that was the moment that I was like, yes, I am going to just do this and then I was just John Cena obsessed, Jeff Hardy obsessed, Shawn Michaels obsessed.”