Tonight's episode of RAW set to feature something "Unexpected"

Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will mainly feature the fallout from last night's Backlash, which failed to see any title changes.

Randy Orton was victorious in "The Greatest Wrestling Match" but it appears that Edge may be paying the price since there are reports that The Rated R Superstar tore his tricep in the match.

Drew McIntrye was able to retain his Championship when he took on Bobby Lashley whilst Asuka and Nia Jax fought to a double countout. Perhaps most interesting was the match between the Viking Raiders and The Street Profits, which never actually got underway but instead saw the two teams become one as they battled Akira Tozawa and his team of ninjas.

Yes. That happened.

It was an interesting night and of course, tonight will see a number of returns as the build for Extreme Rules finally gets underway and Seth Rollins is expected to return after sitting out of Backlash.

WrestleVotes - a very reliable source in the past - shared an update a bit ago which could contain a subtle spoiler for Raw tonight. The account stated that there would be "something unexpected" on tonight's episode of the show. There were no clues as to what WrestleVotes were referring to, but some of the comments seem to believe that it could be something to do with The Fiend.

I really don’t want to spoil the news for everyone, so I’m not. However, I got a phone call earlier with info that RAW will feature something unexpected. Which I think everyone will like.... Sometimes scares never heal. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 15, 2020

The fact that "Some scares never heal" was added onto the end of the Tweet suggests that there could be something to do with The Fiend since WrestleVotes could have meant scars and could be referring to one of the attacks at the hands of The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Either way, this will definitely get fans excited for what is to come, WWE has definitely pushed the barriers over the past few months since the company has been backed into a corner following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having no audience on Raw, SmackDown and other shows and being forced to perform at The Performance Center in Orlando hasn't stopped WWE from putting on fantastic shows on shows like Raw and thinking outside of the box with new twists on old ideas, much like Money in the Bank.

Hopefully, this "unexpected" segment on RAW leads to something at Extreme Rules and isn't just a one-off for tonight that WWE has added to bring in some fans.

Do you have any idea what the "unexpected" segment could be or who it could feature? Have your say in the comments section below...