Tony Khan took to Twitter and revealed that he has lifted the suspension of Big Swole. The AEW Superstar will take on an opponent of Britt Baker's choosing, and if Swole wins, Baker confirmed that she would face Swole in a future match.

Big Swole kidnapped Britt Baker on the June 17th episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW served Swole for her actions and handed her an indefinite suspension.

The AEW feud between Big Swole and Britt Baker

The storyline between Big Swole and Britt Baker has been positioned as the top angle in the AEW women's division. The rivalry has helped elevate the stock of Big Swole, and she has also received backstage praise for her recent work.

Britt Baker injured her leg in May, and she is expected to make her in-ring return at the All out PPV in September. Baker has continued to appear on Dynamite despite the injury, and her heel character has developed quite well during the rehabilitation phase.

Big Swole and Britt Baker should ideally have their highly-anticipated match at All Out, and the build-up to the bout could pick up pace in the weeks to follow.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite will also have Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an AEW World Championship match. A 12-man tag team match been announced for the episode in addition to Matt Cardona's (FKA Zack Ryder) first AEW bout. Cardona will team up with Cody for a match against Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will have a debate in a segment that will also have a special guest moderator.