Former WWE executive to appear on next week's AEW Dynamite (Spoiler)

AEW has been utilizing a number of former WWE talent in their roster recently, with the most recent addition being none other than Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. Zack Ryder made his debut on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, but it appears that next week's show will have a big appearance of its own. According to a recent report from Reddit user SpaceForce1 (H/T WrestleTalk), it appears that former WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff will be appearing on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

It should be noted, this same Reddit user, SpaceForce1 recently reported on AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 Spoilers and was completely correct, however, since he remains anonymous, this remains a rumor.

Eric Bischoff to appear on AEW

AEW apparently plans to keep the 'familiar' faces coming to AEW. Jake Roberts is working with Lance Archer as his manager. Arn Anderson is Cody Rhodes' player-coach, Bret Hart was the one who came to unveil the AEW World Championship title, Jim Ross is on the commentary team, Taz is Brian Cage's manager, and most recently, Vickie Guerrero was confirmed as Nyla Rose's manager. All of these WWE legends are not enough it seems, as now Eric Bischoff will be appearing on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The report stated that Eric Bischoff will be involved in Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy's feud, but for the time being it is not sure how he will be involved.

The addition of Eric Bischoff to AEW could possibly be a long term one or be for one night only, but even that remains to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Eric Bischoff fired from WWE

Eric Bischoff was first revealed to be a part of WWE back in 2002 when he was introduced as the General Manager of WWE RAW. However, the more recent appearance has been as a part of the WWE SmackDown creative team, as the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown.

Eric Bischoff also appeared on Sportskeeda recently. Check out what he had to say here!

Unfortunately, Eric Bischoff did not last too long in that position and was fired from the company after only a few weeks. Eric Bischoff could take on the role of an authority figure in AEW as well.