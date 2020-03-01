Tony Khan refuses to comment on Matt Hardy's Dark Order rumors at AEW Revolution media scrum

Is Hardy coming to AEW? (Pic Source: AEW/ Matt Hardy)

After AEW Revolution ended, Tony Khan took questions from the media during the media scrum. The show was a success, especially with the crowning of an AEW World Champion. However, with that being said, questions did arise over Matt Hardy's cryptic messages perhaps hinting at him joining The Dark Order.

When asked about it, Khan refused to comment on the matter, saying: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"I can't comment on what he's doing. He's great, but I can't comment on that."

Khan could have easily just issued a flat-out denial, but what's interesting is that he chose to offer up a 'no comment' instead.

In the mean time, Evil Uno of The Dark Order put out a tweet saying that the Exalted One is 'near.'

He is near. #JoinDarkOrder — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 1, 2020

Not to be outdone, Matt Hardy then tweeted a Jack Bauer reference, hinting that his WWE Contract would be ending in 24 hours.

Let’s get in some Jack Bauer before bed. pic.twitter.com/szC5tHSmvP — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2020

At this point, all there is to go on is speculation and nothing else. Perhaps the wrestling fans will get an answer to all their questions on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.