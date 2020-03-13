Tony Khan reveals which former WWE Superstar he didn't expect to sign to the AEW Roster

Moxley's signing was a bonus for the company (Pic Source: AEW)

Tony Khan is the brains behind the creation of AEW. Contrary to what others believe, it was an idea that was brewing in his mind for quite some time.

On the most recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Khan opened up about the list of people he had in mind for his AEW Roster. He said that Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were the first people on his mind. He revealed that he also wanted Chris Jericho, despite Jericho saying that he wouldn't wrestle for anyone in America besides WWE.

Of course, things changed as Khan saw promise, with Jericho working in NJPW. He just thought he would be interested in working with them.

The person he also wanted to sign with him was CM Punk. As most wrestling fans know, Punk is now back on WWE Backstage and has not committed to wrestling for anyone yet.

Khan also admitted that the one wrestler he didn't expect to appear at the first AEW Double or Nothing show was Jon Moxley. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"One of the things that I never expected to happen was, when we launched the company, that Jon was gonna be there because you mentioned all these people that were out of contract in 2019, never did Jon's occur to me that would be a person that would be available."

As most wrestling fans know by now, Moxley is the AEW World Champion. Sometimes, happy accidents lead to fantastic results.