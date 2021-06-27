8 active WWE Superstars who are over 40

WWE is currently the leader of the pro-wrestling industry. To make sure that the company stays at the top, it demands regular high-level performances from its Superstars.

It is said that full-time wrestling is a young man's game and for the most part it is true. Performing high-flying moves and taking bumps on a weekly basis is not an easy task. And, it becomes much more difficult after hitting a particular age.

In general, pro athletes stop competing on a regular basis in their late thirties. But nowadays, many athletes have been defying this notion that their career is over after they turn 40. That's certainly the case in WWE.

We take a look at the top 8 Active WWE Superstars who are in their forties.

#8. WWE Superstar Cesaro (Age:40)

The Swiss Superman is 40 years old!

Cesaro is one of WWE's most popular Superstars. The Swiss Superman has been a part of WWE for almost a decade now. He has won the Smackdown Tag Championships twice and the Raw Tag Championships five times. He also won the U.S. Championship in 2012.

Seeing Cesaro perform incredibly every week makes it hard to believe that he is 40 years old. After looking at his recent performances, it would not be a surprise if he continues to be a full-time Superstar for many more years.

Currently, the Swiss Superman is involved in an entertaining feud with Seth Rollins. Their feud will most likely culminate at the Money In The Bank PPV.

#7. WWE Superstar The Miz (Age:40)

The A-Lister has the looks of a 25 year old!

The Miz is undoubtedly one of WWE's most entertaining Superstars. The A-lister has been with WWE for almost 15 years now. During this time, The Miz has accomplished several feats.

He has won the Money in the Bank contract once, WWE Championship twice, U.S. Championship twice, Tag Championships six times, and the Intercontinental Championship eight times.

The Miz accomplished all of this in a relatively short period of time, as the A-Lister turned 40 just last year. Even at the age of 40, The Miz is one of the best Superstars on the mic and in the ring.

He recently fought Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash and suffered an ACL injury. Because of that he is currently out of action and was last seen on Raw in a wheelchair.

