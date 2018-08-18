Top 10 Deadliest WWE Finishing Moves of all time

Pratik Chitre

RKO

Over the years, we have seen many different finishing moves.The efficiency of the finishing move depends on both the wrestlers. The wrestler on the receiving end has an equally important role of selling the finishing move to the crowd. There can be serious injuries to a wrestler when the move is not properly executed. Without further ado, let us take a look at the top 10 deadliest finishing moves in the WWE till date.

#10 Chokeslam

Kane giving a Chokeslam to Edge

Chokeslam is a simple yet powerful finishing move where a wrestler grabs the opponent's neck, lifts them up and slams them on the mat. This finishing move is commonly used by taller and bigger wrestlers as it's easy and looks powerful on camera. It has a few variations like Two-handed Chokeslam where a wrestler uses both his hands to lift their opponent, Double Chokeslam where two wrestlers attack a single opponent using one arm each. Double Chokeslam was commonly used by 'The Undertaker' and 'Kane' against their opponents. Chokeslam was innovated by none other than Paul Heyman during his ECW days for Alfred Poling( also known as 911). It is commonly used by a variety of wrestlers like The Undertaker, Kane, The Big Show, Vader and Braun Strowman to name a few. The deadliest Chokeslam was given by The Undertaker to Rikishi at Hell in a Cell at Armageddon 2000, where he chokeslamed Rikishi from the top of the cell on the truck.

