Today, we take a look at top 10 highest rated episodes in RAW history.

WWE’s flagship show started way back in 1993, and has since become the longest running weekly episodic television show today! From starting out in the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Centre to hosting house shows and TV episodes all over the world, Monday Night RAW has indeed come a long way.

During this time, RAW has provided the fans with countless memorable segments. From Mick Foley’s “This is Your Life” segment for The Rock, to Edge and Lita’s ‘live celebration’, the fans witnessed some truly remarkable moments.

The ratings war between RAW and Nitro also led to compelling storylines and angles being integrated into WWE’s product. Towards the end of the ‘Monday Night Wars’, RAW became the undisputed A - show.

#10 It’s me, Austin, it was me all along Austin! - June 7, 1999 (6.65)

In the late 90’s, we witnessed the single greatest feud in WWE… nay, professional wrestling history! Steve Austin and Mr McMahon were embroiled in a heated rivalry, with the blue - collar hero sticking it up to the boss. In 1999, the rivalry continued, with The Undertaker winning the WWE Championship at Over the Edge against Steve Austin.

It was also at this time that Owen Hart tragically passed away. Two weeks after the unfortunate incident, the world waited eagerly to find who the “higher power” was, that even The Undertaker claimed was greater than him!

The Ministry of Darkness merged with The Corporation to form The Corporate Ministry, with Shane usurping his father as the leader.

On June 7th, 1999, The Undertaker promised to reveal who the higher power was. However, in one of the biggest ‘swerves’ in WWE history, it turned out to be Mr McMahon himself, who went through all that trouble to ensure that Austin wouldn’t walk out of Over the Edge as the WWE Champion!

Mr McMahon then uttered the famous line, “It’s me Austin, it was me all along Austin!” in front of a stunned audience. That particular edition of RAW drew an impressive 6.65 overall rating.