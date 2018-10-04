10 Top Insane WWE Spots From Last Week (9/23/18)

Tommaso Ciampa faced off with Otis Dozovic on NXT.

This week on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, & NXT, the most insane wrestling moves on WWE television were televised.

The likes of the Authors of Pain, Ember Moon, Mustafa Ali, Tommaso Ciampa, Randy Orton, Hideo Itami, & Shinsuke Nakamura delivered these moves.

#10: Last Chapter on the floor

During the main event 6-Man Tag Team match where the Authors of Pain teamed up with Baron Corbin against the Shield, the Authors of Pain were booked excellently.

They looked dominant throughout the match. They even hit the Universal Champion Roman Reigns with their finisher, the Last Chapter, on the floor. Even though they lost the match, they were protected because it was Baron Corbin that took the fall.

#9: Ember Moon's Apron Somersault

Nia Jax faced Alicia Fox on Monday Night Raw. Both Ember Moon & Mickie James were at ringside for this match. Because both Ember Moon & Nia Jax are used to Mickie James and Alexa Bliss' tricks at ringside, Ember Moon quickly handled Mickie James.

As soon as it looked like Mickie James was about to interfere, Ember Moon took out Mickie James with a beautiful somersault off of the apron. Nia Jax would defeat Alicia Fox shortly after that.

