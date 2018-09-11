Top 10 Jewish Wrestlers in Pro Wrestling

Edan Nissen FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.76K // 11 Sep 2018, 07:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bill Goldberg was one of the most popular Jewish Wrestlers in the history of the business

In honour of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Ha'Shana as it's called in Hebrew. On the Jewish Calender, it's the year 577 and now is as good a time as ever to do a quintessential list of the top 10 Jews in wrestling. While Jews aren't as synonymous with pro-wrestling as other aspects of entertainment, as Jews have had an incredible impact on everything from movie, to TV, to comics. Some have been able to play some of the most memorable characters in wrestling history,

While there are names that you will have heard of on this list, some of you may be surprised to see that these wrestlers were Jewish and some have made Judaism a part of their character.

Honourable Mention - Sam Muchnick

Sam Muchnick, founder of the St Louis Wrestling Club, and founding member of the National Wrestling Alliance

Sam Muchnick is one of the founding members of the NWA as the head of the St. Louis Wrestling Club. Muchnick would serve as the NWA president for a decade between 1950-1960. Muchnick also was the booker in the St Louis territory when he was able to discover talents like Harley Race, Johnny Valentine, the Funks and Ric Flair.

The St Louis Wrestling Club would be sold to Jim Crocket Jr in 1985 and absorbed into World Championship Wrestling.

1 / 11 NEXT