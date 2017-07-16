Top 10 most popular wrestlers outside the WWE today

Taking a look at the stars shining brightly outside of the WWE Universe.

16 Jul 2017

Kenny Omega is on everyone's radar!

Some of the very best athletes in the entire world are under a WWE contract. They range from the massive, larger than life monsters, such as Braun Strowman, all the way down to the smaller, high-flying daredevils like Neville. Regardless of your preference, there's someone on one of the WWE rosters just for you.

WWE Superstars represent the largest, most successful and most sought after company in the entire sport of professional wrestling. For the most part, every wrestler has had dreams of signing a WWE contract. Becoming a WWE Superstar signifies that you have indeed made it to the highest pinnacle of your craft. You are a member of the juggernaut of sports entertainment. From there, it gets no higher.

While the WWE is, in fact, the largest company in pro wrestling, it’s certainly not the only show in town, so to speak. In fact, there are many wrestlers who are making a tremendous living within the industry, despite never stepping foot into a WWE ring. Some have accumulated such a cult-like following, that they have become just as popular, or in some cases, even more popular than many of today's WWE Superstars. That is the reason for this column. Today we will take a look at the top 10 most popular non-WWE wrestlers of today.

Honorable Mention

Marty Scurll

Joey Ryan

The true Villain himself, Marty Scurll

There are several respectable stars who just barely missed this list. However, either of the names could've easily made the final 10. These guys already have top-notch careers, and at any moment, any of them could grab the attention of a WWE officials, and the rest would be history. The bottom line, don't be surprised if any of the names mentioned in this article end up on one of the WWE rosters in the not-so-distant future!