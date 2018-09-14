Top 10 WWE Superstars of all time

The WWE is the most prosperous wrestling promotion to ever grace the planet, and may perhaps remain so, forever. In the company's 39 years there have been some of the most entertaining moments in wrestling history in the WWE, that countless fans will cherish forever.

Superstars like Owen Hart, Bret the Hitman Hart, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, the Ultimate Warrior, Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant and Macho Man Randy Savage are just some of the names that have starred in the competition over the years in professional wrestling.

In the 21st century, there have been a host of additional professional wrestlers that have added to the top names.

It's not easy ranking wrestlers. These are the greatest WWE wrestlers ever, ranked by popularity, championships and impact.

#10 Triple H

Few wrestlers have had as big of an impact on the WWE as Triple H. Making his first appearance way back in 1995, the HHH has won a grand total of 14 world championships as well as headlining Wrestlemania 7 times.

Since retiring almost fully from WWE, HHH has since become VP of Talent, Live Events and Creative, proving he can succeed in other areas too.

Having your own walkout theme written and recorded by Motörhead is pretty badass, too.

