Top 10 WWE Superstars of the Year 2018

Which one of these superstars is #1?

Some of WWE's best superstars had great years in 2018. Women and men alike have stolen the show. Not all of these competitors won championships in 2018 but they still had a great year. Whether it was in terms of promos, rivalries, win/loss record, or the pure quality of their matches, these superstars shined in 2018.

While it was hard to narrow this list down, the superstars on this list truly deserve their spot and will likely have a great 2019. Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Shinsuke Nakamura, Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, The Miz, Randy Orton, Natalya, Carmella, Ruby Riott, Sasha Banks, and Bayley are all honourable mentions.

#10 Finn Balor

Finn Balor is rumored to be set for a huge push in 2019.

Finn Balor started off the year by entering #2 in the Men's 2018 Royal Rumble match. He was the "Iron Man" of the match and lasted for nearly an hour. During this period of time, he eliminated Aiden English and the returning Dolph Ziggler & Rey Mysterio from the match while also being one of the final 4 superstars. He was one of the final 4 in the 7 Man Elimination Chamber Match which determined who would face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

He competed in the opening match of WrestleMania and was chosen as a representative of the LGBT community. He had an excellent series of matches with Seth Rollins and was one of the first superstars to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The Extraordinary One also defeated Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules and squashed Baron Corbin by resurrecting the Demon at SummerSlam.

He finally received his Universal Championship rematch against Roman Reigns on Raw afterwards. He also has had a recent winning streak as he has defeated Dolph Ziggler on an episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre at TLC, and both Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Finn Balor is also one of the favourites to win the 2019 Royal Rumble match.

