Top 11 Insane WWE Spots of the Week (9/16/18)

Ricochet and Pete Dunne faced off last week.

This week on SmackDown Live, NXT, the Mae Young Classic, & on the Mixed Match Challenge, several insane moves were hit. No moves from Hell in a Cell are in this slideshow since it got its own article. The reason that this article has 11 moves featured is that the Ricochet vs Pete Dunne match was so amazing. The likes of Ricochet, Pete Dunne, Andrade 'Cien' Almas, AJ Styles, Mia Yim, Toni Storm, Ember Moon, & Braun Strowman were involved in this week's most insane spots on WWE television.

#11: Mia Yim's Code Red

Mia Yim faced her rival Allysin Kay in the first round of the Mae Young Classic. Near the end of the match, Allysin Kay went for some sort of Gory Bomb. Mia Yim was then able to counter it into a Code Red. Mia Yim was not able to get the win with that move but it did cause the crowd to chant "this is awesome".

#10: Mia Yim's Tornado Sole Food

Towards the end of the Mia Yim vs Allysin Kay match, Allysin Kay set up Mia Yim on the middle rope. Mia Yim then hit Allysin Kay with a tornado variation of her finishing move Sole Food (which is basically just the move Eat Defeat). Mia Yim was able to advance to the second round with this move.

