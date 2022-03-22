Top 11 major celebrities who appeared at WWE WrestleMania

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year. The Showcase of The Immortals. The Grandest Stage of Them All. And what's grander than a bunch of big wrestling matches in a stadium? A bunch of big celebrities attending the festivities, of course.

Over the years, WWE has called upon several notable celebrities to appear at 'Mania. From reality stars to Hollywood icons, The Show of Shows has not been short of mainstream names being a part of the event.

Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville are set to be the latest in a long list of celebrities who have appeared at WrestleMania. With that in mind, here are eleven of the biggest names to do so:

#11 Bad Bunny had a stellar showing at WrestleMania

Last year saw possibly the greatest celebrity match to ever take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE fanatic Bad Bunny teamed with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

The Latin rap icon was all over the place, diving onto Miz and hitting Canadian Destroyers on Morrison. He pinned The A-Lister after hitting a Doomsday Crossbody on him, with Priest's help.

#10 Pamela Anderson accompanied Diesel to a huge showdown at the Show of Shows

Baywatch megastar Pamela Anderson showed up in WWE for a couple of guest appearances. She was supposed to accompany 1995 Royal Rumble winner, Shawn Michaels, to the ring for his world title match against Diesel at Wrestlemania XI but instead came out with Big Daddy Cool.

#9 Burt Reynolds was the star of the Show of Shows at Madison Square Garden

Burt Reynolds was part of the tenth edition of The Show of Shows at Madison Square Garden, where he served as the guest ring announcer for the main event. Bret Hart defeated Yokozuna to win the WWE Championship that night.

#8 Nicole Scherzinger does what she does best

Nicole Scherzinger was one of several prominent names to open WrestleMania with a rendition of 'America the Beautiful'. She did so at the 25th edition of The Show of Shows emanating from Houston, Texas.

#7 WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T

Mr. T was part of the first-ever 'Mania main event, as he and Hulk Hogan defeated 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper and 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff. He returned to the ring multiple times, including the following year, when he took on Piper in a boxing match. The bout would be co-judged by legendary jazz singer Cab Calloway.

#6 Run-DMC raised hell at the Grandest Stage of Them All

One of the most influential hip-hop groups in history, Run-DMC was the first rap group to win a Grammy Award. They also performed a song at WrestleMania 5 that was created specifically for the event.

#5 Ex-WrestleMania host Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian made her way to The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2008 as the special guest hostess. She hyped up the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and had a brief interaction with Mr. Kennedy, who used his signature name call right in her face.

#4 Ozzy Osbourne set the wrestling world ablaze in 1986

Ozzy Osbourne made a guest appearance during the Chicago leg of WrestleMania 2, which took place across three cities. The heavy metal singer and Captain Lou Albano accompanied The British Bulldogs for their WWE Tag Team Championship match against the Dream Team.

#3 Arnold Schwarzenegger took Triple H's entrance to the next level

One night after becoming a WWE Hall of Famer, famous actor, producer, businessman, and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared at WrestleMania 31. He was part of Triple H's Terminator Genisys-themed entrance, ahead of The Game's high-profile encounter against Sting.

#2 Floyd Mayweather Jr. knocked out a giant

Arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr. slayed a giant at WrestleMania 24. He defeated The Big Show in a No Disqualification match after using brass knuckles to knock the giant out. Mayweather's win was one of the most prominent moments on the card at the Citrus Bowl in Florida.

#1 Mike Tyson set the Austin Era in motion

Possibly the most influential celebrity appearance in WWE history, Mike Tyson's involvement in the main event of WrestleMania 14 was unforgettable. The 'Baddest Man on the Planet' was the special ringside enforcer for Stone Cold Steve Austin's world title match against Shawn Michaels.

Initially aligned with HBK and D-Generation X, Tyson turned on Michaels at the event and counted Stone Cold to victory. The Rattlesnake and he celebrated the dawning of a new era - The Austin Era.

