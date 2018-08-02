Top 3 AJ Styles Matches In WWE

AJ Styles

AJ Styles is the greatest in-ring performer in WWE today and many regard him as Shawn Michaels' true successor. Every time AJ sets foot in the ring, the fans know that they are in for a phenomenal match. AJ is regarded as the best in-ring performer in the world after NJPW's Kenny Omega.

He is so great a wrestler that he can have a great match with a broomstick. He has brought the best out of average wrestlers in WWE and has dragged them to great matches too.

Styles is, without a doubt, the greatest to lace a pair of boots. AJ is one of the most over and popular babyfaces on the roster and the fans absolutely adore and appreciate 'The Phenomenal One'.

AJ debuted in WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble. He has accomplished multiple feats and achievements within a span of two and a half years. AJ is a two-time WWE Champion, he has won the US title on two different occasions and he has stood toe to toe with the best WWE has to offer.

AJ has carried much of SmackDown Live's burden on his shoulders since 2016 and has contributed a lot to the blue brand's significant improvement and development.

AJ's tenure with WWE has been relatively short, but in spite of the short time span, it was extremely difficult for me to short-list AJ's top three matches in the WWE due to AJ's exceptional in-ring prowess.

3. SummerSlam 2016: AJ Styles Vs John Cena

This was awesome!

After the brand-split in July 2016, AJ and John Cena were drafted to SmackDown Live. The two gladiators resumed their feud on SmackDown Live. Styles had won their previous one one one encounter at Money in the Bank with a little help from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. This time, it was Cena Vs Styles at SummerSlam without any outsiders.

The two stars tore the house down at SummerSlam. Their encounter was the match of the night and absolutely stole the show. The amazing counters, coupled with the high-risk moves from the top rope, added to the greatness of this match. Styles and Cena put on one of the top 3 matches of 2016. Styles pinning Cena clean at SummerSlam was a huge shock to many fans.

