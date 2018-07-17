Top 4 exhilarating moments from Extreme Rules 2018

One of the better pay-per-views of the year.

The road to Extreme Rules 2018 was a plain presentation by WWE, as the build-up of the individual programmes were uninteresting, repetitive and boring. Also, taking into consideration the quality of this year's WWE pay-per-view, fans had set their expectations 'extremely' low for this show, and boy did WWE try to make Extreme Rules a pay-per-view to remember.

And while most of you might feel that this event was not the best four hours of wrestling you have watched all year, there were certain decisions made throughout the show that were meant to set up future narratives and rectify some of WWE's previous mistakes.

This article focuses on the best moments from the show that made fans and critics jump with excitement and stare in shock at some of the carnage Extreme Rules pay-per-view caused in the steel city.

#4 Nakamura gets redeemed

WWE made Nakamura look like a genius.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship was a 'match of the year' candidate according to WWE's kick off panel and its a bit hard to be oblivious to that claim as Nakamura is one of the best in the world on a good day and Jeff Hardy produces magic when his opponent works well with him. So, two men with excellent chemistry, a hot crowd waiting to witness this dream match and United States Title's prestige up for grabs, one would expect a wrestling writer to book a barn burner, but not WWE.

WWE took this entire match and flipped it on its head, as Nakamura did something that makes so much sense for a heel to do to win a match easily, he low-blowed Jeff Hardy before the bell had even rung and then hit him with his finisher to win the match in about five seconds. It was different, it was unique, and it made Nakamura look like a man that genuinely studied every possible outcome and went with easiest, cause why not?

While some fans would complain Hardy got shafted here by losing in such a crazy manner, it fitted his character, an emphatic babyface, which is what made him the most popular babyface in the world back in the day. All things considered Nakamura as United States Champion is a fun booking adventure as the man can flex his comedic chops, badass move set and erratic charisma which WWE was telling their fans he would show for years.