Top 3 highly-rated rated AJ Styles PPV matches of 2019

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has settled nicely into his current role as leader of The OC group. The stable, made up of former Bullet Club members has an nWo-Esque vibe but also give off a 'goofy' charm that gives an extra element of entertainment on Monday Night RAW.

However, when Styles decides to 'turn it on' in the ring, there is arguably none better in the world of pro wrestling. The Phenomenal One has had yet another stellar year as one of the linchpins in the WWE roster.

With it being so close to the end of the year I wanted to take a look at some of WWE's top performers and their top 3 bouts throughout the year. For simplicity I have based the ratings off the standard five-star scale, depending on what I gave the matches at the time.

So, here are the Top 3 rated AJ Styles PPV matches of 2019:

#1 WWE Money In The Bank 2019: AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship - 4.25 stars

An instant classic

What happens when you take two of the best in-ring performers on the planet and give them 20 minutes in the ring? This match.

Interestingly this was the first meeting between Styles and Seth Rollins in WWE, both tenured members of Ring of Honor in their past. This match was far and away the best bout on the Money In The Bank card, bringing a sense of urgency and intensity to proceedings that was sorely lacking up to the point the bell rang for this match.

In terms of what both men left in the ring, there was certainly a lot left for a future program. As I mentioned this was the first WWE meeting between the two Superstars and the match had that 'first of a saga' feel and vibe to it. Certainly, a bout to check out that might be missing from some MOTY lists, even though it deserves a place up there.

