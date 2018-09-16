Top 3 moments of Woken Matt Hardy in his last run with WWE

Woken Matt Hardy entrance in Raw

Matt Hardy confirmed his retirement from professional wrestling. The Woken one broke the news himself in an emotional message to the WWE Universe.

Since his shocking return to WWE in WrestleMania 33, he had won Raw Tag Team championships twice. His feud and then the alliance with Bray Wyatt is memorable in his last run in WWE.

We will have to wait and see if this is for real or just part of some larger storyline. Hardy has been a master of manipulation for years. so, we wouldn't put it past him to be crafting up some kind of creative storyline with this announcement.

Here are top 3 moments of "Woken" Matt Hardy in his (if retirement is not part of a storyline) last run with WWE.

#3 Winning Raw Tag Team championship with Bray Wyatt

At Greatest Royal Rumble, The Deleters of Worlds (Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt) defeated Sheamus and Cesaro and become new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Hardy was highly entertaining in tag team championship run with Bray Wyatt. They have a unique entrance and unique style of wrestling. People love it.

If Hardy is not retired than more Tag Team championships are waiting for him.

