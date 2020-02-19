Top 3 opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Pratik Chitre FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Doctor of Thuganomics- John Cena

On February 28, 2020, episode of SmackDown, John Cena will return to WWE. The Cenation Leader made a few appearances in 2019 due to his busy Hollywood schedule and other commitments.

Since WrestleMania 36 is round the corner, expect Cena to start a rivalry that would culminate at The Show of Shows. The Champ did make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 35 by interrupting Elias, in his Doctor of Thuganomics persona. Cena recently revealed in an interview that he wanted to perform at WrestleMania 36.

John Cena has been away from WWE for a while, and it would be great to see The Champ inside the ring again. Here, we will take a look at the top three opponents for the 16-time Champion at WrestleMania 36.

#3 Goldberg

Will we see this happen?

Goldberg and John Cena have never crossed paths in WWE. There cannot be a better time for these two legends to collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Goldberg is slated to face The Fiend at Super ShowDown on February 27, 2020, in Saudi Arabia for the Universal Championship.

It is improbable that Bray Wyatt would lose his title at Super ShowDown. He is rumored to win the contest and successfully defend his WWE Championship in which case, Goldberg will be looking for another opponent after facing The Fiend. As Cena is going to appear on SmackDown, which takes place one day after Super ShowDown, both of them would be looking for a new opponent.

The Champ and The Myth could go one-on-one with a stipulation that the loser leaves WWE and retires for good. It could be advertised as 'Once in a Lifetime Match' between the two of the best Superstars in the WWE. Although WWE need to be careful that they don't make the same mistake as they made with the rivalry between The Rock and John Cena. Goldberg and Cena at WrestleMania 36 would be a dream match for the WWE Universe. Having said that, the WWE Universe should anticipate a short match as both the legends are working part-time.

#2 The Fiend

The Fiend (Bray Wyatt)

John Cena and Bray Wyatt have faced each other numerous times in the past. Their WrestleMania 30 encounter was unbelievable and was overshadowed by the victory of Daniel Bryan when he became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Batista and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match.

Advertisement

The last time The Fiend and The Champ faced each other was in a triple threat match, which also involved AJ Styles on SmackDown in 2017. The Fiend pinned Cena clean to retain his WWE Championship. They are known to have great chemistry inside the ring and it would be interesting to see the built-up to their feud on the road to WrestleMania.

It also gives The Cenation Leader a chance to defeat Bray Wyatt and become the 17-time Champion and thereby, become the only wrestler to achieve this feat.

#2 Elias

E lias about to begin his concert

According to the latest update, John Cena is rumored to face Elias at WrestleMania 36. He interrupted Elias at WrestleMania 35, to a roaring response for his appearance as the Doctor of Thuganomics. He insulted Elias with rap and concluded the segment with his signature finisher. Cena could return as the Doctor of Thuganomics and challenge Elias for a match at WrestleMania 36.

It would be interesting to see if The Champ turns heel as he joked about it during his segment last year. Cena turning heel would make sense at this point, considering Elias is a babyface currently.

Everything would be clear on February 28, 2020, on SmackDown as The Cenation Leader would make his intentions clear about his WrestleMania opponent.