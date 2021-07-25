Top 3 promo cutters in WWE's current women's division

To become a successful Superstar in WWE or any other pro-wrestling promotion for that matter, a Superstar must be magnificent at two things. One being their in-ring skills and the other their promo cutting skills.

Cutting effective promos is as essential as performing well in the ring. Promos help build the character of a WWE Superstar and also help generate hype for a rivalry.

When delivered effectively, promos can build up the hype even for matches that the WWE Universe doesn't want to see. The feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns in 2017 is a perfect example of that.

This Cena/Reigns feud just completely threw kayfabe in the trash and I'm here for it. Angle's reactions during the segment were gold 😂 #RAW — Justin Ivey (@JustinIvey_) August 29, 2017

Fans sometimes complain that the PG era has resulted in Superstars delivering boring and ineffective promos. That point is valid to some extent, but several Superstars still manage to generate hype while remaining family-friendly.

In this article, we will take a look at three female Superstars who have mastered the art of delivering promos.

Honorable Mention: Former WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Champion - Becky Lynch

Even though Lynch is not an active performer, she is still a part of the WWE roster and is slated to return soon. So, it would not be correct to leave The Man off this list altogether.

One of the major reasons behind Becky Lynch's astronomical success was her ability to get the crowd invested in a storyline. Lynch's mic skills are undoubtedly one of the best in the company.

#3 Former WWE Raw Women's Champion - Charlotte Flair

"When I'm in the ring, I'm not trying to be Ric Flair's daughter... I'm trying to be CHARLOTTE FLAIR!" - @MsCharlotteWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tvgStZhD7h — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021

Charlotte Flair is an 11 time World Champion. One of the reasons WWE has trusted Flair with the Championship so many times is her promo cutting skills. The Queen is one of the best trash talkers in the business.

Flair's promo quality dramatically increases when she plays the role of a heel. Charlotte Flair irritates the fans when she boasts about herself, her accomplishments, and how she's The Queen.

Flair has dominated the main event scene ever since she joined the main roster. For such a long time, to be on the top demands consistent, high-quality promos, and the Queen has never failed to deliver.

#2 Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion- Carmella

My favorite Carmella promo. I didn’t like the finish to that MITB match either but I was on her side after this. pic.twitter.com/yHDwLuJBzo — alyssa (@litacanranas) October 20, 2020

Carmella is one of the most underrated Superstars in WWE. The former Miss Money In The Bank has excellent mic skills.

Carmella delivers her best promos when she plays the role of a heel, too. She did an incredible job as an arrogant Miss Money In The Bank. Carmella also did some excellent mic work during her feud with Sasha Banks.

But that's not all. Carmella proved she was also a versatile Superstar when she delivered comedic promos alongside R-Truth. All in all, Carmella is undoubtedly one of the best promo cutters in the WWE women's division.

#1 Former WWE Raw Women's Champion- Alexa Bliss

This is why Alexa Bliss is one of the best and she definitely killed that promo tonight. Also I can’t wait to see her in action against her first victim. pic.twitter.com/GIf0ZLNQwW — Christian Heard (@KingOcho3K) May 4, 2021

Alexa Bliss may not be the most gifted person in the ring, but she is undoubtedly one of the best WWE Superstars of all time when it comes to cutting promos.

Bliss is a magnificent talker who can emote everything she does fantastically. This ability of hers has helped her deliver memorable promos both as a heel and as a babyface.

Alexa has also done an outstanding job portraying her bizarre and spooky character, making it clear just how talented she is.

Edited by Vedant Jain