Top 3 Superstars of NXT (October 17th 2018)

This week's NXT saw lots of superstars returning to the ring, creating another stellar episode

This week's episode of NXT was built on the double main event matches, with the Undisputed Era set to defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against the War Raiders and Nikki Cross facing Bianca Belair in the second main event. It was therefore bizarre to see the Tag Team match open the episode, with the War Raiders coming to the ring to start the episode. The Undisputed Era started off the match quicker, using their pace against their bigger opponents.

Before long, the War Raiders took control of the match, using their strength against their smaller opponents. Soon though, the Era isolated Rowe and targeted his knee as they rotated through quick tags. After fighting off O'Reilly, Rowe was able to get Hanson in for the quick tag and the War Raiders were able to establish their dominance.

This brought out Adam Cole, in an attempt to interfere with the match and take a DQ loss but salvage the title for the Undisputed Era. While Hanson was able to swat off the challenge and quickly dispatched Cole to the outside, the distraction allowed Strong to take out Rowe. The momentum swung back to the War Raiders.

After it looked like the War Raiders had the match won, hitting several big moves on the tag team champions. This brought out the fourth member of the Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish with a steel chair. Fish hit both Hanson and Rowe with several chair shots, ending the match in a DQ finish, allowing the War Raiders to maintain their dominant look, but also keeping the titles on the Undisputed Era.

Next, Adam Cole's real-life girlfriend Britt Baker made her NXT TV debut, facing off the master manipulator and former NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler. Baszler dominated the majority of the match unsurprisingly, but the match was quickly called off by the referee due to an injury to Baker. Shayna maintained her heat by hitting Baker with a step up knee strike as she was being helped to her feet.

Following this match, Tian Bing and Rocky, NXT's first tag team from China, faced off against the returning Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. Rocky and Bing got in a surprising amount of offense against the returning tag team, especially considering how promoted Burch and Lorcan's return was. Unsurprisingly, Lorcan and Burch picked up the victory.

Finally, the second of two bouts billed as the main event saw Nikki Cross face off against Bianca Belair in a rematch from their bout two weeks ago. Given how their last match ended, it wasn't surprising to see the match quickly spill out of the ring and into the ringside area. Neither superstar was able to gather any momentum. The momentum seemed to swing firmly towards Belair after she hit a vicious forearm followed by a spear. However, none of Belair's pinfall attempts were able to keep Nikki down for the three.

After Cross hit Belair with a Superplex, it looked as if the match was reaching a conclusion. However, all the lights were switched off and when they returned, Aleister Black was seated in the ring. Nikki seemed to whisper something into Black's ear, which left Black shaking with rage as the episode faded to a close.

Let's take a look at the three superstars who impressed the most on this week's NXT.

# 3 Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler looked strong ahead of her Evolution clash with Kairi Sane

Baszler continued her vicious attacks on her path to regaining her NXT Women's title back from longtime nemesis Kairi Sane at WWE's all-female PPV Evolution on this week's NXT. Britt Baker was the latest in the line of Baszler's victims.

Baszler worked on and manipulated Baker's left arm, bending it in all directions, finishing the match by stomping on Baker's arm, which has become an incredibly vicious signature for Baszler.

The match was called off by the referee, with Baker unable to continue the match against the former UFC fighter. Not satisfied with the victory, Baszler would hit a step up Knee Strike to Baker as she was being helped to her feet. Baszler has continued to add to her body count in the lead up to her anticipated rematch with Kairi Sane. The match may also be one of Baszler's last at NXT, as she is expected to be called up to the main roster to join fellow four horsewoman, Ronda Rousey.

