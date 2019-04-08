3 Top underrated matches from WrestleMania 35

Kartik Arry

Here are a few underrated matches from WrestleMania 35

As WrestleMania 35 wrapped up just recently, all the conversation is steered towards 3 main champions heading out of the event itself.

These champions are Seth Rollins (Universal Champion), Becky Lynch (RAW & SmackDown Live Women's Champion) and Kofi Kingston (WWE Champion), respectively. However, WrestleMania is a show that keeps getting lengthier each and every year.

As the approximate duration amounts to a staggering 7+ hours worth of content, there are always matches that will end up being underappreciated for some reason or the other.

With that being said, here are the Most Underrated Matches from WrestleMania 35...

#3: The Usos (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Bar (SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship Match)

Jimmy and Jey Uso stood tall at WrestleMania 35 to retain their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles

The SmackDown Live Tag Team Division has been on a roll lately.

Four of the fiercest teams on SmackDown Live, including The Bar, The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev, and Aleister Black & Ricochet went head-to-head for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

The Usos stood victorious at the end, thereby retaining their well-deserved titles.

However, some of the best highlights of the match included Cesaro spinning Ricochet in the Cesaro Swing for minutes, while Sheamus grabbed anyone within reach and pummeled them with the Beats of the Bodhrán.

The bout devolved into utter chaos when a stacked superplex-powerbomb combo from the top rope brought all eight men crashing down straight to the mat.

After a quick series of events, The Usos took down Sheamus with double superkicks, and later, The Usos would execute a double splash from the top rope and successfully pin Sheamus for the three-count in order to retain their Tag Titles.

Sure, this wasn't the most newsworthy match of the evening, but it certainly caught everyone's interest during the moment, proving to be one of the Most Underrated Matches at this year's WrestleMania.

