Top 3 WrestleMania hosts of all time - Popular faction, future Hall of Famer, and more

WrestleMania is The Grandest Stage of Them All. As sports entertainment's greatest spectacle, it attracts a ton of mainstream attractions with the biggest stars participating in the premium live event in some shape or form.

Although not an annual tradition, it is common for WWE to announce an official host for the show. There are no set criteria for determining this esteemed individual or group, as the range spans from Hall of Famers to current Superstars to popular celebrities.

On that note, let's look at 3 of the top WrestleMania hosts of all time:

#3. The New Day were enthusiastic hosts of WrestleMania 33

The Show of Shows returned to The Citrus Bowl, now known as The Camping World Stadium, in April 2017. Excitement levels were through the roof with top attractions like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, John Cena, and Randy Orton featured in top matches.

As such, with such a stacked card and enormous hype, it only felt natural for WWE to call upon a massive name from the film or sports industry to host WrestleMania 33. Surprisingly, the company handed the job over to The New Day, a decision that bore fruit.

The charismatic trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods were tremendous hosts with their unmatched positive energy and comic timing. The tag team specialists started the premium live event with a short promo segment to hype the sold-out crowd.

Considering the long length of the show, The New Day was instrumental in providing little shots of adrenaline and controlled amounts of energy at crucial junctures of the PLE, where fans could have tuned out or left.

The former Tag Team Champions would sporadically appear in segments throughout the evening. However, the highlight was the introduction of The Hardy Boyz to the Ladder match for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Major credit must be given to The New Day for setting the stage for Matt and Jeff's remarkable comeback. The trio built suspense and instilled much energy into the live crowd, which laid the foundation for the enormous pop.

It was a refreshing sight to witness active current WWE Superstars host The Showcase of the Immortals, and in hindsight, it was a good decision!

#2. Snoop Dogg proved to be a blessing last year

WrestleMania went Hollywood last year. WWE, thus, was compelled to bring in celebrities for The Show of Shows. In addition to the company's resident self-proclaimed "A-Lister," i.e. The Miz, Snoop Dogg also stepped up to host 'Mania.

The Hall of Famer proved to be a blessing in disguise. Like many other hosts before him, Snoop Dogg kicked off the PLE with a promo segment alongside The Miz. However, his appearance will always be remembered for his heroic act at WrestleMania: Night Two.

The rapper brought out the returning Shane McMahon for an impromptu match against co-host, The Miz. Unfortunately, disaster struck early in the match, as McMahon tore his quadriceps and the encounter came to an abrupt and awkward standstill.

Snoop stepped in to knock out the A-Lister and executed the iconic "People's Elbow" to pin The Miz in a memorable WrestleMania moment. The Hall of Famer made the best out of a bad situation, converting an unplanned mishap into one of the evening's highlights.

#1. The Rock hosted 'Mania in 2011

After seven years away from WWE, The Rock finally returned home to host WrestleMania 27. The People's Champ was arguably the consistent highlight of a rather underwhelming show.

The Great One began the show on a high note with an electrifying promo that had the Georgia Dome oozing with excitement. Throughout the evening, The Rock would appear in backstage segments that provided little bursts of laughter but were met with a mixed reception for taking up too much time.

Furthermore, Rocky was also responsible for "saving" the main event of the evening. John Cena, his on-screen rival, vs. The Miz ended anti-climatically in a no-count out. The host came out to restart the match with the added stipulation of no count-out and no disqualification.

The Great One then nailed Rock Bottom on Cena to cost the latter the WWE Championship. While The Miz retained his title, he also met with the same fate, as the Hollywood megastar closed out the show and set the stage for next year's 'Mania.

WrestleMania 27 is generally regarded as an underwhelming show, but The Rock emerged as a noteworthy highlight. The event was built around the return of The Brahma Bull, who delivered all the goods to The Georgia Dome.

