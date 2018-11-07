Top 4 contenders who could dethrone Brock Lesnar once and for all

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 604 // 07 Nov 2018, 15:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Reign Of Terror 2.0

Brock Lesnar is once again the Universal Champion. After we all thought we had seen the last of the evil part-timer champion who didn't give a damn about the company, the Beast is back on top, and back off our screens.

The shocking news of Roman Reigns and his battle with leukaemia rocked the WWE to its core and forced a huge change in plans for the main event scene on Raw. At Crown Jewel, Lesnar regained the Universal title vacated by Reigns in a sad and frustrating squash match against Braun Strowman.

The fact that WWE needed Lesnar to hold the gold again just shows the absolute lack of legitimate main event talent they have made besides Roman Reigns. The lack of faith shown in the current roster of full-time talent has boiled down to their absolute failure to create new stars.

A few of them are on the cusp of greatness, but none of them is here yet. Strowman could be a valid argument but again, he got squashed in a match he really should have won. WWE has no choice but to push multiple superstars into the main event picture.

They spent such a long time building up Reigns to dethrone Lesnar but forgot to give anyone else the spare keys to the kingdom. After the Big Dog finally won the Universal Championship, it looked like it was finally time to build the top of the Raw roster back up. However, we are back to square one.

WWE needs to pick the right guy to take the title from Lesnar, the guy who will lead Raw into this new era of great talent. There are a few superstars who could be considered to slay the Beast once and for all, but who is the most likely one?

#4 Braun Strowman

There is still some faint hope.

The decision to not put the big red belt on Braun Strowman was a bizarre one, surely having a full-time wrestler as champion over a part-timer is the way to go. However, there have been reports that Strowman is working hurt so perhaps that has factored into Lesnar's title victory.

Maybe the ultimate plan is for the Monster Among Men to finally topple the part wrestler-part UFC fighter. He certainly has been the number two star on Raw for the past two years and it seems like a natural progression for him to win a world title. Hopefully, his knee injury does not hamper his prospects in a major way.

Strowman won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, seemingly guaranteeing himself a Universal Championship win. He did not even need the briefcase to become a world champion. However, it all went terribly wrong.

Strowman's cash-in turned out to be a waste when Lesnar invaded Hell in a Cell. Once he gets his knees fixed, Braun Strowman will have the all clear to finally vanquish the ghost of failing to beat Brock Lesnar. It would be a logical and perfect end to a feud that seems to have gone off the rails in the past week or so.

1 / 4 NEXT