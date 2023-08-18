Top 4 Edge matches in WWE

WWE superstar Edge has had a historic run in the promotion. After making his televised debut in 1996, there was no stopping The Rated-R Superstar. Whether with Christian or on his own, Edge went on to achieve a lot of success in his career, which made him Hall of Fame worthy.

In 2012, The Ultimate Opportunist did get inducted into the Hall of Fame to the delight of everyone. This achievement by the 49-year-old was a testament to the amazing matches he was a part of since the start of his career. Both in singles and tag team competitions, Edge's matches had the X factor.

In this article, we will look at four Edge matches in WWE that stood out and made him the legend he is today:

#4. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz (WWE WrestleMania 17)

The TLC match between these three teams at WrestleMania 17 largely dictated how bouts of this type would take place in WWE going forward. After competing on two occasions against each other, many were unsure how entertaining this contest would be. However, once it began, the doubters were proved wrong.

The match was full of action, with several wrestlers going through tables to add to the thrill. While this action seemed to be the highlight of the night, Edge topped it all by delivering a spear to Jeff Hardy from the top of the ladder. This ultimately became one of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

After a fierce back-and-forth between the three teams, Christian climbed the ladder and secured a win for his team. However, that is not all they won. They left the arena to a standing ovation.

#3. Edge vs. Jeff Hardy (Extreme Rules 2009)

Before facing each other at Extreme Rules in 2009, it was evident that Edge and Jeff Hardy had enough history to create a classic in WWE. Having gone up against each other in several high-class tag team matches, many were keen to see how they would perform in singles competition. The answer to this question was that the two superstars put on yet another memorable match.

In a ladder match that exceeded expectations, Edge took a bump where he fell from a 20-foot ladder. This moment by The Rated-R Superstar was probably the most memorable one of the night, even though there were several other iconic moments in the match.

While the 49-year-old tried his best to beat Hardy, the latter was the better man on that night as he climbed the ladder to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. However, this happiness wouldn't last long for Hardy as CM Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and snatched the title from him.

#2. Edge vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania 24)

Before Edge faced The Undertaker, not many gave the former a chance of doing well, let alone winning the match. However, despite being such a massive underdog, The Rated-R Superstar put on one of the best singles matches against The Undertaker in WWE history.

From interferences to multiple finishers by both men, the match had its own tale of struggles. The highly entertaining ending of the match was a stark contrast to the slow start. While Edge did give it his best shot against Taker, he lost via submission and dropped his World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Edge vs. Mick Foley (WrestleMania 22)

The Hardcore match between Edge and Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22 was a career-defining moment for both men. While the match elevated Edge's career to another level, it gave Foley the much-deserved WrestleMania moment he needed to etch his career in the history books.

Edge and Foley carried the intensity of their rivalry into the match as they used several weapons to make the contest one of the most brutal bouts in WWE history. While there were several moments that made fans go bonkers, Edge spearing Foley through a flaming table topped them all.

Eventually, Edge registered a victory in a match where many doubted his credentials. However, on that night, The Ultimate Opportunist proved he could take on anyone in any type of match. This was something Edge would go on to do several times in his career.