Top 4 Rey Mysterio moments at WWE Great American Bash over the years

Rey Mysterio has been a massive draw for WWE over the years. In his 34-year wrestling career, he has not only earned titles and accolades but also the love of many wrestling fans. This has been possible due to the legend's iconic time in the Stamford-based promotion.

In his tenure with the company, Mysterio has produced some iconic moments and continues to do so. While he has delivered some great performances on many occasions and Premium Live Events, the Hall of Famer has registered many iconic moments at WWE's The Great American Bash.

In this article, we will look at the top four moments of Rey Mysterio's career that came at The Great American Bash:

#4. Rey Mysterio earns respect against Dean Malenko

WWE held The Great American Bash on June 16, 1996, at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

In one of the matches, Rey Mysterio faced Dean Malenko for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship. While the Cruiserweight division has been known to deliver, fans were more excited for the legends who were going to compete on this card.

However, when Mysterio and Malenko took to the ring, WWE fans forgot about everything else. After the event, many voted this match as the best of the night. This happened solely because of the chemistry between the duo.

While Rey ended up losing the match, he earned the respect of fans due to the stuns he performed along with his overall performance.

#3. Winning as a team

By 1999, Rey Mysterio had become a formidable name in singles competition. A lot of the credit behind it went to his match with Dean Malenko. However, along with proving himself in the singles competition, it seems as if the 48-year-old was keen to prove himself in a tag team as well.

In mid-1999, Mysterio and Konnan joined Master P's No Limit Soldiers, and the duo then feuded with The West Texas Rednecks (Curt Hennig and Bobby Duncum Jr.).

Rey and Konnan went on to have their first big moment as a team when they defeated The West Texas Rednecks at The Great American Bash on June 13, 1999, at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

#2. Rey Mysterio wins the Cruiserweight Championship

The Great American Bash on June 27, 2004, was one of the biggest moments in Rey Mysterio's career. At the PLE, the wrestling veteran faced Chavo Guerrero in a singles match for the Cruiserweight Championship. This contest was important for Mysterio.

The match between Guerrero and Mysterio began with the former gaining advantage. Early in the match, Guerrero was able to lock in some strong submission holds to Mysterio's knee. However, considering the wrestler Mysterio is, he refused to give up and eventually pinned his opponent with a sunset flip to retain his title.

#1. Title vs. Mask match against Chris Jericho

After Chris Jericho had humiliated Rey Mysterio by pulling his mask off and pinning him to win the Intercontinental Championship, the latter wanted revenge. Hence, a match Title vs. Mask match between Jericho and Mysterio was booked for The Bash on June 28, 2009.

While both men had their moments in the match, the end was interesting. Jericho pulled off Mysterio's mask and thought he won. Little did he know that the luchador was wearing another mask under it.

Rey was quick to take advantage of this and executed 619 before performing a springboard splash to pin Jericho, winning the Intercontinental Championship and retaining his mask.