Top 4 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Samyak Hirawat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 215 // 03 Nov 2018, 21:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman and captured the Universal Championship

The WWE Universal Championship is the top prize in the wrestling industry today, but it lost its credibility due to part-time champions like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Part-time champions hurt the credibility of the title.

At SummerSlam 2018, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar, and finally won the Universal Championship. After a long time, there was finally a full-time Universal Champion, but Reigns had to relinquish the Universal Championship because of a health issue.

The triple threat match between Reigns, Strowman, and Lesnar scheduled to take place on Crown Jewel was changed to Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman.

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman, winning the Universal Championship for a second time. Once again, the Universal Championship is in the hands of a part-time wrestler, but I suspect it won't be around Lesnar's waist for a long time.

With Brock Lesnar as champion, one question arises - who will defeat Lesnar for the Universal Championship? In this article, I am going to list four superstars who could defeat Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

#4 Finn Balor

'The Demon King' could be the next Universal Champion

Finn Balor was the first ever Universal Champion. He had to relinquish the title due to an injury. He got another opportunity to capture the Universal Championship when Reigns offered him a match on Raw, but he lost that match.

Finn Balor is currently involved in meaningless feuds which are not doing him any good. He is a superstar who always gets the crowd cheering. Balor is a commendable athlete, and has great in-ring as well as promo skills. He cannot defeat Lesnar as Finn Balor, but he could surely slay The Beast as 'The Demon King'.

After seeing AJ Styles and Lesnar produce a great match at the 2017 WWE Survivor Series, Balor could have a match of the same or even better quality. If anyone deserves to take the championship from Lesnar, it is the man who first held the title.

1 / 4 NEXT