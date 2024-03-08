Top 5 Bianca Belair matches every WWE fan must know about

Bianca Belair is undoubtedly one of the most impressive athletes to come out of the WWE Performance Center. At 34, The EST has brought countless accolades to her name. She’s a former multi-time world champion and a former Royal Rumble winner. She’s also had the longest reign with the RAW Women’s Championship.

Many fans also consider Belair one of the best female wrestlers on the planet. She’s gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks), Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley, to name a few – delivering Match of the Year contenders in the process.

This article explores the top five Bianca Belair matches every WWE fan must know about.

#5. Vs. Kairi Sane (WWE May Young Classic 2017)

The inaugural Mae Young Classic gave WWE an excellent opportunity to showcase some of the best female talents from all over the world. Bianca Belair made her in-ring debut for the company in said tournament.

The future EST faced Kairi Sane in an eliminator. Though relatively inexperienced, Belair would show promise and potential against the already-established Kairi. She failed to advance in the tournament, but not before impressing fans and peers alike with her performance.

#4. Vs. IYO SKY (Backlash 2023)

The 2023 Backlash Premium Live Event featured one of the most impressive crowds in recent memory. The show emanated from Coliseo De Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The line-up featured Bad Bunny versus Damian Priest, Bianca Belair versus, and Brock Lesnar versus Cody Rhodes, among other matches.

The EST and the Genius of the Sky met for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening contest. IYO got a massive pop from the Puerto Rican crowd. Both women's athleticism and great in-ring psychology made for a Match of the Year contender.

#3. Women’s WarGames Match (NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019)

2019 was indeed an excellent year for the NXT brand. The talent was being regularly featured on RAW and SmackDown. Plus, some of the best stars from Triple H’s show would score high-profile wins over their already-established RAW and SmackDown counterparts.

The women of NXT were even more impressive in their pursuit of greatness. Eight superstars from the White and Gold Brand competed in the first-ever Women’s WarGames match. Bianca Belair and IYO SKY were especially impressive in the match.

#2. Vs. Sasha Banks (WrestleMania 37)

Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 37 through her win at the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble. The EST of WWE last eliminated Rhea Ripley to win the over-the-top-rope extravaganza.

Her opponent at WrestleMania was none other than The Boss Sasha Banks herself.

The women closed out Night 1 in historic fashion. The match was incredible, with some great in-ring action from these two great competitors.

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (WrestleMania 38)

The story of Bianca Belair versus Becky Lynch began at SummerSlam 2021. After months of absence, The Man returned to the Biggest Party of the Summer. She’d beat Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The loss devastated Belair, who eventually found comfort in a great piece of advice from John Cena. Belair began her journey for redemption, which led her to a meeting with Big Time Becky at WrestleMania 38. The two women tore the house down to deliver arguably one of the greatest WWE Women’s Title matches.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE