Top 5 deafening boos in PG era

Roman Reigns is one of the wrestlers with huge heat.

Booing and cheering is part and parcel of a WWE segment. For every wrestler who gets cheered, there is an opposite wrestler who gets booed. Most often, it is the heels who desire to get this adverse reaction. But in the modern era, even babyfaces get booed more often than not. Roman Reigns and John Cena are top babyfaces, but crowd often receive them with boos.

Most often, boos are the result of excellent work from the heel. NXT member Tomasso Ciampa even muted his theme song during his entrance to embrace the heel heat fans have towards him. But in a lot of occasions, the crowd boos to express their displeasure towards a particular wrestler, or even the product itself.

With all that being said, in this list, we will be taking a look at 5 of the loudest boos WWE has witnessed in the PG era.

#5 Kevin Owens and Elias - RAW October 1st, 2018

Kevin Owens and Elias had a brilliant segment on RAW.

The most recent entry on this list is from the latest Monday Night RAW. Elias is known for his ability to manipulate the crowd in a matter of seconds. On this episode, why he is one of the best in the business.

Ahead of promoting their tag team match against John Cena and Bobby Lashley at the Super Showdown at Australia. Kevin Owens said that John Cena teaming up with Lashley did not make any sense, to which the drifter replied, "it does make any sense, it is like having a basketball team in Seattle". This sentence hit a nerve of the Seattle crowd, thus triggering around five minutes of loud booing.

Even though it was meant to instigate a cheap heat, the whole segment escalated into something memorable.

