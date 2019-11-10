Top 5 Fan Inspired Moments on AEW Programming

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Airs on Wednesdays at 7 pm.

Fan and crowd interaction is considered one of the most important things to have in the wrestling business. Not only do they bring in the ticket sales, but they let you know who they consider the babyface or the heel, and from time-to-time, it gets interesting when they're included in the program.

With AEW getting closer to celebrating their one year in business, the one thing that the promotion does is listen to their fans and include their audience in their events. With the wrestlers having the free will to cut unscripted promos and have back and forth interactions with the crowd, you're bound to get some good television.

From a cosplayer that recieved the chance of a lifetime to fusing wrestling with the video game world, crowd participation has become a big part of the promotion. Here are the Top 5 crowd inspired moments from AEW shows including Dynamite.

#5 Chris Jericho Shuts Down Hagger's Old Gimmick

There were rumors that wrestler and MMA fighter Jake Hagger was making his way to AEW after a short stay in Lucha Underground. When it was revealed that he was the newest member of Chris Jericho's faction, The Inner Circle, the crowd loved the surprise and even began chanting, "We the people."

The line was a catchphrase attached to Hagger's old gimmick of Jack Swagger from his previous promotion which was a mix of Patriotism and anti-immigration. As the crowd chanted the phrase, Jericho told them, "It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all that’s gone."

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Hagger thanked Jericho for killing the phrase that night during Dynamite. He said it was great and it had to be done. The crowd hasn't chanted the phrase since.

