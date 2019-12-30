Top 5 Female NXT Superstars Of 2019

Shayna Baszler's WarGames team featured three of the best NXT stars on the roster

NXT went through an evolution of sorts in 2019, taking a prime time slot on the USA Network back in September and going to war with All Elite Wrestling. And while fans of both shows go back and forth on which show has the better roster, production, and whatnot, it's hard to disagree on the idea that NXT's women's division vastly outshines AEW's.

In fact, it could be said that NXT's women's roster is vastly superior to any other company's, and that includes WWE's RAW and SmackDown brands. NXT has been able to build several superstars in several divisions at once, keeping many talents at the top of their game despite not holding a championship.

It's the biggest strength that NXT has to offer, and that's why their women's division always manages to refill whenever they're raided by the other brands. The roster is loaded with talent just waiting for the opportunity to take over. Today, we'll look at the five best female Superstars from NXT this year.

#5 Mia Yim

The HBIC had an impressive breakout year

Mia Yim came into the WWE with a lot of fanfare. A top talent in IMPACT Wrestling as a Knockouts Champion, expectations were high. However, it took a little while for Yim to get going.

When she did finally get some real screen time, she took the opportunity and ran with it. A pretty impressive feat that many fail to realize was that she managed to defeat Bianca Belair, with no outside interference, twice.

Considering the fact that you can count the amount of times Belair has lost a match on one hand should prove just how impressive that is.

Following that, she took the fight to Shayna Baszler in a unique fashion. In order to prevent any shenanigans taking place at their title bout at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, Yim went "Horsewomen Hunting."

Using guerrilla warfare tactics, Yim was able to incapacitate both Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir before the event, creating the one-on-one match with the Queen of Spades that very few challengers were able to get.

Unfortunately, Yim was unable to tear the NXT Women's Championship from Baszler's grasp. She continued to be a thorn in the side of the champion, though, joining forces with Rhea Ripley in an effort to defeat Team Baszler at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Though, she was unable to compete thanks to a newly turned Dakota Kai.

Kai got the best of Yim on the December 11th edition of NXT, but it's clear that their feud isn't over just yet.

