Top 5 greatest WWE Championship reigns of the last decade

The People's Champ!

The WWE Championship is the most prestigious prize any professional wrestler on the planet will dream of winning at least once in their career. Regardless of the emerging competition from NJPW and Impact Wrestling, the WWE Championship has not lost its relevance and probably never will.

The championship has a rich history of five decades since its inception, and has created many legends in the industry. 50 superstars have held the prestigious title, starting from Buddy Rogers to the current champion AJ Styles.

Over the course of the five decades of its existence, the 50 elite superstars have had decent runs with the WWE Championship, and a majority of those superstars had the privilege to have multiple reigns with the prestigious title.

21 superstars have held the WWE Championship over the last ten years, and every one of them went on to have entertaining reigns, let's look at the top 5 greatest WWE title reigns of the last decade.

_________________________________________________________________________

#5 Triple H (2009)

The Game is a 14 time world champion!

Triple H is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the WWE, and is a 14 time world champion in the company. The fourteen world titles comprise an impressive nine reigns with the WWE Championship, and three of them came in the last ten years.

The most notable WWE title reign for Triple H came in 2009 when he won the title in an elimination chamber match at No Way Out. What made the title reign special was the feud with Randy Orton. WWE embedded everything a fan could ask for in the program and gave us one of the most entertaining storylines in the company's history.

The build-up towards their match at WrestleMania 25 and the fall out leading to their rematch at Backlash made Triple H's WWE title reign one of the greatest in the last decade.

Triple H is the current EVP of talents and live events in the WWE, and is working a limited schedule in the ring. He has turned his focus to creating the future superstars of the WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT