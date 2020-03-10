5 WWE Superstars with the best mic skills on the current roster

CM Punk was one of the best wrestlers on Mic

In an organization like WWE, only having good in-ring skills cannot help an individual reach the top; being good on the mic is equally important. Being a WWE Superstar, cutting good promos is as important as having a decent match. If we look at the top Superstars of the company from the past, they all had one thing in common.

All of them were complete packages, excellent inside the ring, and effortlessly brilliant on the mic as well — Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Shawn Michaels, just to name a few.

Now let us have a look at some of the current names that fit this category. But before we start, let us look at some honorary mentions.

R-Truth, Randy Orton, Big E, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, and Drew McIntyre all have gotten followings, both because of their abilities ring and their promo skills.

#5 Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman delivering a promo during a live event

Let us face the fact that Paul Heyman is, hands down, one of the best speakers in WWE. He is the only non-wrestler to make the list. The sole reason he is so low on this list is due to the fact he is not a professional wrestler. Despite this, he is one of the most important people in the WWE roster at this moment. The Advocate to The Beast, along with his client Brock Lesnar, does not show up regularly on TV. But whenever they both do, their segments are something that you just can't miss.

Heyman has been associated with the company for a long time now. The Advocate to the current Universal Champion is also the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw. Heyman delivers his promos with an unbelievable amount of ease. He speaks from his heart and sounds so believable, that it seems he doesn't require any script. Be it selling matches by increasing the hype with mere words, putting other wrestlers over just by praising them, or making Brock Lesnar seem more threatening than he already is, he does all of this day in and day out.

