Top 5 highest attended WWE shows in history

WrestleManias dominate this incredible list of shows!

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 00:02 IST

WrestleMania 32 is certainly on here – spoiler

The WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling, and it’s been that way for many decades now. Only World Championship Wrestling (WCW) ever really came close, and even they were still miles off the pace when it came to the attendances that were being registered. Starrcade was alright, but it can’t even clean WrestleMania’s boots.

Over the years fans have travelled far and wide to attend some of WWE’s biggest extravaganzas, with the company always attempting to one up themselves whenever one of the big four pay-per-views comes around. Hell, even the Royal Rumble was held in a stadium-type facility this year and Survivor Series could follow suit in the near future.

The dates of these events go back all the way to the 80s, with the most recent coming in 2016. That statistic alone proves once and for all that WWE have a longevity that will never be replicated, and once the company is handed down from Vince to Triple H we should all be confident in the knowledge that the company will be in extremely capable hands.

So with all of that being said, let’s take a look at the top five highest attended WWE shows in history.

#5 WrestleMania 23 – 80,103

Shawn Michaels and John Cena faced off for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 23

WrestleMania 23 in Detroit was WWE’s big return to stadium shows, and you can tell that they went all out to try and make the event as special as possible. With matches like the Battle of the Billionaires, Taker vs Batista and Cena vs HBK on the card, it’s no surprise that this was (at the time) the third most attended event in company history.

Since that night it’s been bumped down by two entries that we’ll get into later on, but there’s no shame in that. After all, they still managed to break the 80k mark, and given the overall quality of the product in 2007 that’s quite the achievement. Plus, Michigan isn’t exactly the most luxurious of states for a WrestleMania and yet they drew a hell of a lot of people to Ford Field that night.

We’re heading overseas for this next entry.