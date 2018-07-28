Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 in ring workers in the WWE at the moment

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.42K   //    28 Jul 2018, 22:18 IST

Two of the best in the ring

WWE has never had such a skilled and talented roster in the history of the company as they do at the moment. The company currently has show stealers on their television programming and PPVs on a regular basis.

In ring skills seems to have triumphed over mere star power, and WWE finally values good in ring workers. There was a time in WWE when overrated stars like Hulk Hogan were given the spotlight over more talented and underrated stars like Ricky Steamboat.

John Cena took the spotlight over wrestlers like Chris Jericho and Edge. However, at the moment stars like AJ Styles are getting huge opportunities. Indy darlings and NJPW's amazing talents have gained a foothold in the company, with backstage WWE management putting faith in them.

A good in ring worker is someone who can put on a great match in the ring, a great match is a wrestling contest that is rated above 3 stars. Such performers have the capability of wowing the audiences with their death defying offensive maneuvers.

Stars like Kurt Angle and Jeff Hardy aren't very good on the mic, but they made up for it with their exquisite in ring work. On the contrary, some stars like The Miz aren't very talented in the ring but are amazing on the mic.

Here's a look at 5 of the current best in ring performers in the WWE.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Triangle Choke

Shinsuke Nakamura is rightfully known as 'The King of Strong Style.' His strikes could knock you out cold. Along with his great striking abilities, Nakamura has awesome submission moves like The Triangle Choke and The Cross Arm-breaker.

His vicious knee strikes, especially the Kinshasa, are brutal to watch. His MMA background has influenced his wrestling style greatly. Nakamura has had some five star matches in NJPW, and has had great encounters in WWE with Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles.

Nakamura's finisher - The Kinshasa, is a thing of beauty. His stellar in ring skills have made him a massive success in the wrestling business.

