Top 5 infamous WWE impromptu bookings

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
412   //    08 Nov 2018, 01:13 IST

These bookings didn't go well with the fans
These bookings didn't go well with the fans

Impromptu matches are always fun. With the air of unpredictability around them, they are bound to be a success most of the time. Take for example, the WWE Money in the Bank cash-ins. Unless your name is John Cena or Braun Strowman, you take advantage of the surprise element and pounce on it when the champion is down and almost out.

Then, there are some impromptu bookings which still receive fan adulation. John Cena was battered after overcoming Triple H, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase, and defending champion Sheamus in an Elimination Chamber match in 2010.

However, Vince McMahon cut his championship celebration shot by announcing that he had to defend his WWE Championship then and there against Batista.

Also read: 3 future husbands who defeated their wives and 2 future wives who defeated their husbands

But, some impromptu bookings have fallen flat miserably. Without further ado, here are the 5 worst WWE impromptu bookings.

#5 Rey Mysterio loses his WWE Championship to John Cena after winning it on the same night - Raw July 25, 2011

Rey Mysterio couldn't keep his championship for even 3 hours
Rey Mysterio couldn't keep his championship for even 3 hours

July 2011 was an eventful month in the WWE for many reasons. Firstly, CM Punk left the WWE momentarily after defeating John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Secondly, Big Match John got fired. Thirdly, Vince McMahon was relieved of his duties and Triple H took over WWE's control.

While fans had remained confused as to how much of it was real and how much of it was scripted, WWE initiated a tournament to crown a new champion for the vacated title. Rey Mysterio won it after defeating The Miz in the finals, only to lose it to the returning John Cena that night.

1 / 5 NEXT
Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
18 year old. Silent observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. A Proud Indian!!! Can be reached at kunduabhishek562@gmail.com
