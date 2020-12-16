Top 5 Irish WWE Superstars of All Time

It doesn't come as a surprise that a lot of WWE Superstars who thrive on their fighting spirit are of Irish origin. Instead of looking at them through a stereotypical lens of having red hair and engaging in scuffles over petty issues, WWE, to their credit, has managed to present these Superstars respectfully.

Gone are the days when a Superstar of Irish origin would come out wearing a green dress, pretend to be drunk, and then eventually put up a fight. Today, they fight for a reason and show a kind of aggression that is distinctly Irish.

WWE has had quite a rich history of Superstars who are of Irish origin or descent. One of them who would not make it into this list, but is the most important Irish person in all of WWE is the chairman, Vince McMahon, himself. While everything about him screams American, his grandfather, Roderick, was Irish.

Superstars like Becky Lynch, Sheamus, Finn Balor, Finlay, and more have achieved the kind of success which solidifies Ireland's immense contribution to the world of pro-wrestling.

So without any further delays, let's dive in and take a look at the WWE Superstars who have made this list of greatest Irish WWE Superstars of all time.

#5 Velvet McIntyre (WWE Debut in 1982)

Velvet Mcintyre

Before the rise of the 'Irish Lass Kicker' in WWE, there was Velvet McIntyre, an Irish-Canadian Superstar who paved the way for women's wrestling to be a respectful art form in North America. Her in-ring skills were superior to some male superstars who were main-eventing shows. While she was mostly known for her contribution to the women's tag division, she had quite an illustrious singles career as well.

Born in 1962, she started wrestling at the age of 14, and within a matter of 6 years, she began wrestling for bigger territories like NWA, eventually heading to the WWE in 1982.

Her technical proficiency in the ring, coupled with her high-flying abilities, she managed to revolutionize women's wrestling in more than one way. While she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for a staggering 537 days along with her partner, Princess Victoria, her biggest accomplishment was defeating The Fabulous Moolah for the Women's Championship.

Apart from this, she also competed in the first-ever women's Survivor Series match in 1987 and had a high-profile singles encounter at Wrestlemania 2 against Fabulous Moolah. While she quit wrestling in 1998 owing to motherhood, her contribution to women's wrestling is highly essential, albeit underappreciated.