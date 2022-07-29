Top 5 matches that made history at WWE SummerSlam 

The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam is almost on the horizon and the card features a bunch of highly-anticipated bouts.

SummerSlam is regarded by many among the WWE Universe as WWE's second-biggest show after WrestleMania. The event has given fans a long list of memorable moments and all-time classic matches that are still talked about to this day.

In the following list, check out five battles that made history at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5 The Undertaker vs JBL – WWE SummerSlam 2004

The Undertaker made his long-anticipated return at WrestleMania XX at the fabled Madison Square Garden with a huge win over Kane. Over the next few months, The Deadman put down several big names on the SmackDown roster and finally set his sights on WWE Champion JBL.

At SummerSlam 2004, The Undertaker hit JBL with the WWE title at one point during the match, leading to a DQ. An irate Phenom exacted revenge on The Wrestling God immediately after the match by hitting a Chokeslam on him through his limo.

#4 Edge vs Seth Rollins – WWE SummerSlam 2021

Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge engaged in a heated feud last year, resulting in an epic trilogy that kicked off at SummerSlam 2021. The hard-fought battle at SummerSlam lasted just over 20 minutes, and was an instant classic that left fans yearning for more. Edge registered a massive victory over Rollins after applying a submission hold on the former Universal Champion.

Rollins went on to even the odds by defeating Edge on an episode of SmackDown. The two men met one last time at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, this time inside Hell In A Cell. Edge was victorious when all was said and done, thus putting an end to the feud.

#3 John Cena vs Randy Orton – WWE SummerSlam 2007

John Cena vs Randy Orton is dubbed by many as one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. The two arch-rivals squared off on various occasions during their run as the top guys in WWE. Orton and Cena kicked off their first singles feud over the WWE title in mid-2007, with SummerSlam looming.

At SummerSlam, Cena and Orton tore the house down in the main event of the show, with both men wanting to leave with the WWE title on their shoulders. Following a 20-minute back-and-forth, Cena emerged victorious after hitting a devastating Attitude Adjustment on The Viper.

#2 Brock Lesnar vs The Rock – WWE SummerSlam 2002

Brock Lesnar won the 2002 King of the Ring tournament, thus securing a WWE title shot against The Rock at SummerSlam. The two men collided in the main event of the show, with Lesnar eyeing the top prize. In the end, The Beast Incarnate managed to hit his signature F5 on The Great One, thus becoming the youngest WWE Champion in history.

It's been two decades since Lesnar's legendary outing with The Brahma Bull at SummerSlam, and he is still one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling. Lesnar is all set to wrestle The Rock's cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at SummerSlam 2022.

#1 Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H – WWE SummerSlam 2002

After four long years, Shawn Michaels finally made his heart-stopping return to WWE TV in mid-2002. In one of the biggest betrayals in WWE history, Triple H ended up turning on Michaels on an episode of RAW, thus kicking off an iconic feud between the two former best friends.

At SummerSlam 2002, the duo fought in an almost 30-minute-long "Unsanctioned Street Fight" that ended with Michaels picking up a roll-up victory. Following the loss, The Game attacked Michaels with a sledgehammer, to a loud chorus of boos. Michaels was taken away on a stretcher, while Triple H stood tall despite suffering a major loss.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 31st July from 5:30 am (IST).

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far