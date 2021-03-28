Top 5 most memorable Jeff Hardy ladder spots in WWE

The WWE Universe has seen some incredible, death-defying moments during Jeff Hardy's WWE career. With many of those moments involving a ladder, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has wowed audiences around the world time and time again.

Jeff Hardy is one of the pioneers of the ladder match in WWE history. Teaming up with his brother Matt, Jeff Hardy has competed in some of the greatest ladder matches ever against the likes of Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz.

The Charismatic Enigma has also competed in high-profile singles ladder matches. Jeff Hardy has both won and lost world championships by putting his body on the line in iconic ladder matches.

Take a closer look at Jeff Hardy's five most memorable WWE ladder spots.

#5 Jeff Hardy's SummerSlam Swanton Bomb onto CM Punk (WWE SummerSlam 2009)

Jeff Hardy faced CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SummerSlam in 2009

Jeff Hardy's feud with CM Punk on Friday Night SmackDown was a major highlight of WWE television throughout the spring and summer of 2009.

Jeff Hardy once again became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Edge for the title in a ladder match at Extreme Rules. However, once the match was over, CM Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become world champion for the second time in his WWE career.

This began a long feud between Punk and Hardy, focusing on CM Punk's straight-edge lifestyle and Hardy's past issues with addiction and substance abuse.

August 23rd 2009, SummerSlam. @CMPunk beat Jeff Hardy in a TLC Match to win the World Title for the 3rd time. #WWE pic.twitter.com/BESLnYM1oX — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) August 23, 2015

After Jeff Hardy reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, a rematch was set for SummerSlam. However, this time the match would be a Tables, Ladders and Chairs clash.

At one point in the match Jeff Hardy set up CM Punk on an announce table at ringside. The World Heavyweight Champion then proceeded to climb a 20 foot ladder and hit CM Punk with an incredible Swanton Bomb through the table.

Unfortunately for Jeff Hardy, CM Punk was able to leave SummerSlam victorious as the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, the sight of Hardy standing 20 feet in the air before hitting his signature move was incredible.

