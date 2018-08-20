Top 5 Moments from SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam 2018 was a great event

WWE's "Biggest Party of the Summer" concluded with some rather surprising moments. SummerSlam always witnesses some titles changes every year and this year was no different. There were as many as four title changes this SummerSlam. After SummerSlam 2018, we have a new Intercontinental Champion, RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion and Universal Champion. SummerSlam 2018 was a great show with some really great moments.

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns finally reached its conclusion in the best possible way. On the other hand, the rivalry between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and The Miz have just started and it would be interesting to see how these feuds shape up in the course of time. Let us take a look at the top 5 moments from the biggest pay-per-view of the summer.

#5 The Demon King returned

The Demon King surprised the WWE fans and Baron Corbin

Finn Balor was scheduled to face Baron Corbin who had been bullying and interfering with Balor's business in the recent weeks. This was a temporary feud to get elevate Balor from the mid-card. Finn Balor surprised everyone when his alter ego "The Demon King" returned to the ring after almost a year and he got an amazing response from the WWE crowd.

Corbin looked confused and scared after seeing The Demon King. Balor wasted no time in capitalizing on a scared Corbin and finished the match in a hurry. It made Balor look strong and he could become one of the contenders for the WWE Universal Championship anytime soon. It was refreshing to see Balor in his demon look and made perfect sense to unleash him at SummerSlam.

