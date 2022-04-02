Top 5 moments of Indian Cricketers with WWE Superstars

One of the most followed sports around the globe, cricket, runs through the blood of all Indians. Like cricket, WWE is also a sport followed by the vast majority of Indians.

Indians follow professional wrestling with the same passion as Cricket. Fans are interested in insights from the lives of their favorite superstars just as they are excited to learn more about popular cricketers.

While the two are completely different forms of sports entertainment, there have been times when stars from both worlds have crossed paths.

As WWE's grandest annual show WrestleMania 38 draws closer, here are five moments of Indian Cricketers with WWE Superstars.

#5. Virender Sehwag teaches cricket to WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler and Charlotte Flair

The Indian cricket veteran with Ziggler and Flair

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler represented the company as part of a tour to India in 2016.

At this time, they also crossed paths with the legendary Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag. Accompanied by his children Aryavir and Vedant, Sehwag demonstrated some cricketing techniques to the current WWE Superstars.

It's no surprise that the stars were delighted to learn something new from The Nawab of Najafgarh himself. The current NXT Champion personally appreciated the veteran's teaching skills.

"That was an awesome experience, and we're grateful to Virender for giving us our first taste of playing cricket," said Dolph Ziggler.

#4. Yuzvendra Chahal And Kyle Jamieson imitate Undertaker’s walk

Although The Undertaker officially hung his boots in 2020, it hasn't stopped fans from paying tribute to him in their own way. You’d be surprised to hear that popular Indian Leg-Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been a fan of The Phenom!

During IPL 2021-22, he uploaded a video of himself imitating the legendary slow walk of The Deadman. Interestingly, New Zealand cricketer Kyle Jamieson also joined him in the popular video.

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most popular cricketers on social media, thanks to his comedic acts and incomparable talent. It is pleasing to see that deep inside, he is also an old-school Undertaker fan.

#3. Venkatesh Iyer is one of The Undertaker’s biggest fans

The popular Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer spoke about a variety of his likes and dislikes in a popular video.

He also made a special request to The Phenom himself. After revealing that he has been a fan of The Undertaker for years, he requested the soon-to-be Hall of Famer to send him a custom autographed WWE Championship.

"Undertaker is one of my childhood heroes. I am a big fan of WWE and Undertaker. I really hope that he sees this video and sends me a signed WWE belt," said Iyer.

It is amazing to see the rising sportsman being a lifelong fan of the legendary Undertaker.

#2. Jinder Mahal meets Sachin Tendulkar

The Modern Day Maharaja with The Master Blaster

In 2017, then WWE Champion Jinder Mahal represented WWE as part of a short tour of India. He also got the chance to meet his childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar during the tour.

Not only did he spend some precious time with The Master Blaster, but he also got the chance to invite him to the live event that took place in New Delhi later that year.

It is pleasing to see that The Modern Day Maharaja has been a cricket fan for his life and has idealized Sachin Tendulkar, just like many other fans in India.

#1. Virat Kohli meets The Great Khali

Virat Kohli with The Great Khali

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli surprisingly crossed paths with The Great Khali after helping his nation gain a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Both belong to the state of Punjab and appreciate one another's company. Kohli posted photos on social media and acknowledged how nice The Great Khali is in real life.

“It was great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!” said Kohli.

This is one of the moments when two of the most successful Indians met each other. Khali has represented India in the pro-wrestling world to become a Hall of Famer while Kohli has become the most-followed Indian on Instagram, thanks to his exceptional talent.

Such photos stay in the memories of fans forever.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE WrestleMania 38 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 3rd & 4th April 2022 from 5:30 am (IST).

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of cricket and WWE? Yes No 1 votes so far