Top 5 most iconic The Shield moments in WWE so far

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
806   //    29 Sep 2018, 11:40 IST

The
The Shield reunited on the RAW after SummerSlam 2018

The Shield is one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and they are back again. The team comprising of the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns, reigning Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and The Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose wrecked havoc on the entire WWE locker room in its maiden run.

They defeated some of the biggest names in professional wrestling, including The Evolution and New Age Outlaws. They are also individual grand slam champions. Their 2017 reunion was curbed abruptly after Dean Ambrose suffered an injury.

Ahead of their encounter against the team of Braun Strowman and the RAW tag team champions Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler at the Super Show-Down in Australia, lets take a look at 5 of the most iconic Shield moments during their tenure with WWE so far.

#5 The debut

The
The Shield Triple Powerbombs Ryback onto an announcer's table

Survivor Series 2012 was not a great PPV. It had mediocre to bad matches all round. Even the match involving CM Punk, John Cena and Ryback wasn't great. However, this changed when three men wearing black attire made a surprise entrance through the WWE Universe and helped the champion CM Punk retain his WWE Championship.

They jumped on Ryback as he was attempting a pin on John Cena to capture his maiden world championship in WWE. The big guy was then put through the announcer's table by a Triple Powerbomb.

The entire WWE Universe were talking about this three mystery attackers - Seth Rollins was the reigning NXT Champion. But nobody had any clue about Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, as they did not make many major TV appearances on NXT.

This attack was the harbinger of many awesome beat-downs to come. The Shield made a great impression on their main roster debut.

