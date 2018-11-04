Top 5 most over WWE Superstars at the moment

Burn it down!

WWE in the end stands for World Wrestling ENTERTAINMENT. Noticed how the word 'entertainment' was highlighted? Well, that's because it is the one point WWE focuses on most.

Stories provide entertainment, and for that the characters need to be interesting. The audiences should buy into a person's character and story to get thoroughly entertained. In wrestling slang, it's called 'getting over'.

In most cases, the superstars 'over' with the fans are pushed, regardless of their pure wrestling skills (see Braun Strowman). While there are anomalies such as Zack Ryder, the criteria more or less remains the same.

In today's scenario, getting over in the WWE is a big task, thanks to the dreaded 50-50 booking. However, there are a few superstars who despite this, have gone on to make a connection with the fans.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 most over WWE Superstars today.

PS: No part-timers are included on this list, and this is not a countdown. All the superstars listed are deemed equal.

#1 Ronda Rousey

Baddest Woman On The Planet

Rowdy Ronda Rousey transitioned to pro wrestling from MMA after crushing defeats. While always a WWE fan, Rousey made her name in the Olympics, as well as UFC, where she became a mainstream star.

After transitioning to pro wrestling, she has set the world on fire with her matches. She looks made for the occupation, and the audience let her know everytime she comes out to the arena.

Generating deafening pops every time, almost all Ronda's matches have the most audience investment than other matches on the card. Now enjoying a World title reign, Rousey has had one of the most successful rookie years in the history of the WWE.

Just check out the electric atmosphere during her debut match at WrestleMania.

