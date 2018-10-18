Top 5 most underwhelming champions in WWE at the moment

Is Roman Reigns the most irrelevant Champion in WWE right now?

Not every WWE champion is booked the same.

In fact, while champions like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Ronda Rousey seem unbeatable, there are other champions throughout WWE who don't receive the same type of booking. Some champions are booked to lose regularly or are booked in matches that do nothing to make their championship reign interesting

Beyond that, WWE also has the problem of completely forgetting that certain title pictures or feuds exist, which only makes the situation even worse and makes fans angry. With that being said and WWE being known to do this in quite a few championship pictures, who are the worst of the worst in that regard?

In the end, that answer depends on a fan's opinion, but here are five superstars that fit the criteria that was listed above in one way or another. If another reason comes up during a pick, it will be explained as best as possible. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and tell us who you think the most underwhelming champion currently is.

#5 Raw tag team titles: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

What have Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre really done as Raw tag team champions?

Not only was Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre's tag team title reign a fluke from the very start, especially since they beat The Revival to get the opportunity at the belts, the team have also done next to nothing with the belts. Sure, they have defended it a few times and had a good match with The Shield here and there, but beyond that, nothing.

If nothing else, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are above the tag team belts at this point, and need to drop the titles as soon as possible. Not only will doing so allow the tag team title picture to open up again, it also could serve as the thing that split up McIntyre and Ziggler, which is what WWE needs as well.

In the end, not defending the tag team titles is only going to make them less and less relevant, which can't be what WWE wants with one of their most historic belts. Furthermore, there are so many talented and deserving tag teams out there that deserve a shot at the titles, and Drew and Dolph are only holding them back .

