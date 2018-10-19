×
Top 5 Most Viewed Wrestling Clips of All Time

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
843   //    19 Oct 2018, 17:05 IST

Wrestling clips continue to draw a huge number of views on YouTube
Wrestling clips continue to draw a huge number of views on YouTube

With the growth of social media and YouTube, pro wrestling videos have become immortalised online. Segments from the WWE continue to amass a huge number of views, years after they first aired. There is a huge variety in the five most viewed videos of all time, so let us take you through which made the list.

#5 20-Man Battle Royal for the World Championship (78 Million Views)


This Battle Royal match took place way back in 2007, and an array of stars such as Matt Hardy, Batista and Kane were involved. The match was booked following Edge's injury which forced him to vacate his title, and this meant that the winner would take home the gold.

The Great Khali eventually won after nearly 25 minutes, eliminating both Kane and Batista in one move. Khali's title reign lasted just 61 days, and he never went on to win the title again.


#4 The 41 Man Battle Royal (84 Million views)

This match took place back in 2011 on SmackDown. The match was heavily billed in the build up as the largest Battle Royal in WWE history. The match itself was important due to the stipulation that the winner would receive a championship match of their choice.

The opening exchange was complete chaos, as the 41 stars could barely fit into the ring, and a brawl immediately broke out.

Cody Rhodes was the first star to be eliminated over the top rope, and we even got a brief appearance from EC3 (then known as Derrick Bateman). After a lengthy match, Randy Orton defeated The Miz and demanded to face Mark Henry later that night.

The World Heavyweight match was interfered by Cody Rhodes, and Mark Henry was eventually disqualified for attacking Orton from behind.

#3 Tribute to The Troops (85 Million views)

Despite taking place nearly 10 years ago, fans obviously have fond memories of the show as it has received nearly 85 million hits in the five years that it has been uploaded to YouTube.

The deployed soldiers in the crowd helped to create a great atmosphere, and their enthusiasm was evident during the star-studded main event. The six-man tag team match saw John Cena, Batista, and Rey Mysterio defeat Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, and The Big Show.


