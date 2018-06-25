Top 5 of John Cena's greatest rivalries

John Cena had some of the greatest rivalries in the WWE, but which ones were the best out of all?

John Cena has truly been 'the face that runs the place'

John Cena has been the face of WWE since the past decade. He is a 16-time World Champion, and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.

When you think about WWE, you always think about John Cena. He's been working for the WWE for more than 15 years now.

As the moment he has switched to part-time wrestling. Some people hate him and some people love him. However, no one can dispute the fact that John Cena is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He has put on some incredible rivalries throughout his career.

He's had many rivals in his classic career, but these were the best of them all.

#5 AJ Styles

AJ Styles and John Cena are one of the Greatest Of All Time

John Cena and AJ Styles were destined to battle when The Phenomenal One debuted at Royal Rumble 2016.

John Cena and AJ Styles have competed one-on-one at three WWE Pay-Per-View events. Their first encounter was at Money in the Bank 2016; their second encounter was at SummerSlam 2016, and their third and final encounter was at the Royal Rumble 2017 for the WWE Championship.

AJ Styles was known as the face of TNA (now IMPACT) and John Cena was the superman of WWE.

Styles vs Cena was one of the most anticipated dream matches for the fans. No one ever thought that this rivalry was even possible. There's no doubt that their matches are always amazing.

Both wrestlers have collectively won more than 35 championships in their respective careers. AJ Styles was a heel at that time, and John Cena was the babyface.

The audience used to get thrilled with the chants: 'Let's go Cena! AJ Styles!'. This rivalry won the 'Match of the Year' award from various websites and analysts. It will be remembered for a long time