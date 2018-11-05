Top 5 picks for the Raw women's team | WWE Survivor Series 2018

Ali Akber

RAW is filled with some top-level talent

WWE Survivor Series is right around the corner, and will be a breath of fresh air after the all women Evolution pay-per-view and the all men Crown Jewel.

Known as one of the big four events in the WWE, Survivor Series is definitely one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the year. The reason is simple, we get to watch the best wrestlers of both brands go head to head in traditional matches, which cannot be experienced the entire year round.

With that said, the champions of both brands face each other for one night only to determine who the best is. Apart from that, we usually see the best tag factions of both brands face each other like The Shield faced The New Day in the 2017 edition, and then we are treated to a 5-on-5 elimination tag-team match which usually steals the show.

The elimination tag team match is staged for both male and female wrestlers, and the teams are comprised of the best remaining wrestlers on each brand’s roster. It is made of both heels and faces who work together to bring supremacy to their respective brands.

As the event draws close, lets take a look at which five women could make up the list of team Raw.

#5 Nia Jax – Captain

The Irresistible Force

Nia Jax has been the most dominating woman on the Raw roster for quite some time now. Injuries have caused her a few missed chances, but she keeps coming back better and stronger.

Nia Jax won the Battle Royal at Evolution 2018 to become the number 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship currently held by Ronda Rousey. This has given her yet another boost as she was struggling to make an impact after returning from injury recently.

As the number 1 contender for the top women’s prize on the brand, Nia deserves to be the leader of team Raw in order to be seen as the force she is.

She could be built from then on to seem like the first major threat Ronda Rousey will face, as their previous bout wasn’t the best for both superstars.

Nia could easily lead the Raw women’s team as the previous face of the women’s division, and stamp her authority on the entire WWE women’s division.

